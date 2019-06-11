Authorities are searching for a driver who police say fatally struck two men and then fled the scene on Tucson's north side Monday night.
Shortly before 9:50 p.m., the driver was traveling along West Simmons Road when they lost control, crossed into Discount Tire and hit the two men in the parking lot at 3760 North Oracle Road, near Oracle and Prince roads, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson Police Department spokesman.
One of the men was a tow truck driver helping the other man with his vehicle when the collision occurred, Dugan said.
Dugan said one of the men was pronounced dead on scene. The other died shortly after arriving to a hospital.
Detectives have not released the names of the men.
Personnel from the Tucson police and Pima County Sheriff's departments are searching for the driver of the vehicle who fled on foot from the scene.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.