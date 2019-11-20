crime scene tape
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening in central Tucson, police said.

Police responded to a shooting north of the intersection of Campbell Avenue and Grant Road around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to Tucson Police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan.

A man was found with "gunshot trauma" at 2470 North Campbell Avenue, Sgt. Dugan said. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital with "life-threatening" injuries.

Detectives from the violent crimes unit are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information are encouraged to call 88-CRIME.

