Police: Two people dead in crash in central Tucson

Two people died Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in central Tucson, officials said.

Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a serious-injury crash at the intersection of East Broadway and North Tucson Boulevard, where they found a 2005 Acura TL in flames, the Tucson Police department said in a news release.

After Tucson firefighters put out the fire, officers realized the driver, Rudy Rene DeLeon, 19, and his passenger who has not yet been identified, had died in the vehicle, police said. Officers are still trying to identify the passenger.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 1997 Ford Explorer, was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said DeLeon was traveling west on Broadway at a high rate of speed and the Explorer was traveling south on TUcson Boulevard when they crashed at the intersection. That portion of Broadway is under construction and is restricted to one eastbound and one westbound lane.

An officer determined the driver of the Explorer was not impaired when the crash happened, police said. Based on roadway evidence, officers determined excessive speed was the major factor in the crash.

Police continue to investigate.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

