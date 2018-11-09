An 18-year-old man who is a student at the University of Arizona was assaulted on campus Thursday night, officials say.
UA police say they were made aware of a possible assault about 11:45 p.m. The student was walking near the Highland Tunnel when he was hit and fell to the ground. A man straddled the student while another man checked him for any valuables, a Clery Timely Warning from UA police says.
The student was able to hit the man who was straddling him, and both men fled the area toward the Highland Garage, near East Helen Street, police said.
The student sustained minor injuries to his wrist.
Both men are thought to be between 18 and 22 years old. The first man is described as having short brown hair and a possible facial tattoo. He was wearing a white shirt with black shorts and is estimated to weigh between 110 and 130 pounds.
The second man is said to have short red hair and was wearing a navy jacket.
Earlier this week, UA police said two women were recently attacked in separate incidents. It is unknown if this incident is connected.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information should call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.
University of Arizona Police Department Safety Tips:
- Utilize ASUA Safe Ride, 520-621-7233
- When possible, walk in groups
- Be aware of your surroundings
- Report suspicious and unusual activity by calling 911
- Download and use the UA Live Safe app which allows students to connect with friends to virtually monitor their walk through the phone.