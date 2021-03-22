Police: Willcox man ambushed guard convoy carrying COVID vaccines in Texas

An Arizona man from Willcox ambushed a National Guard convoy transporting COVID-19 vaccine doses Monday morning in west Texas, police told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
The suspect is Larry Lee Harris, 66, the newspaper reported Idalou Police Chief Eric Williams as saying.
Harris is accused of pointing a gun at an unarmed guardsman, among other actions, but police rushed to the scene and arrested him "without further incident," the Star-Telegram reported.
Read the newspaper's full report here.
