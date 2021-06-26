Police: Woman killed in Sahuarita home was resident's ex

A woman shot to death earlier this week in a Sahuarita home was the resident's ex-girlfiend and had used a window to get into the house, police say.

Jing Hu, 34, was shot just after 10 p.m. June 20 inside a house in the 200 block of East Thomas Jefferson Way.

Hu entered the home through a window. The resident heard a commotion, grabbed his gun and fired on a shadowy figure in a dark room, Sahuarita police said in a news release.

Hu and the unidentified man broke up months ago, hadn't talked for some time and the resident told officers he was not expecting her that night. He called 911 immediately after the shooting.

Hu died despite several minutes of efforts to save her by officers and paramedics, police said.

No charges have been filed and the incident remains under investigation, police said.