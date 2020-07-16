Political Notebook: A 'Save the News' bill; Tucson councilmember's campaign website NSFW

“We welcome Myriam to the team along with her passion for ensuring Tucsonans have the information they need when they need it.”

Cruz is the daughter of immigrants and “is passionate about human rights, women empowerment and education, and is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community,” a news release says.

She received a bachelor’s degree from Northern Arizona University in 2006 and a certificate in nonprofit management from Arizona State University in 2013. She is also currently enrolled in the executive MBA program at the University of Arizona.

Armless pilot from Tucson heads to DC

Jessica Cox, the Tucson native who is known internationally as the world’s first licensed armless pilot, is headed to Washington, D.C., next week to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Cox, a Flowing Wells High and University of Arizona alum, is escorting former Iowa Sen. Tom Harkin on a flight on the morning of July 24.

Harkin, a Democrat, was the lead sponsor on the bill, which afforded protections against discrimination for those with disabilities.