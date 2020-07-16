Political Notebook: A 'Save the News' bill; Tucson councilmember's campaign website NSFW

With the coronavirus pandemic further exacerbating financial issues prevalent throughout the journalism industry, a pair of Arizona legislators have joined a cache of bipartisan members of congress to support aid for local media outlets.
The moves by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, both Democrats, comes amid a recent push by journalism advocacy organizations to drum up financial support from congress, either through grants, access to lending programs or financial bailouts.
Kirkpatrick joined Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Washington, to introduce on Wednesday the Local Journalism Sustainability Act, which would provide three sets of tax credits to local media outlets, to aid with employment, subscriptions and advertising.
“Local Journalism is a bedrock pillar of communities across the United States,” Kirkpatrick said in a statement.
“Unfortunately, journalistic endeavors throughout the country are facing major economic struggles that put the future of many publications in serious jeopardy. These struggles existed before COVID, but the pandemic has only made them more severe. We need to make sure these publications can sustain themselves through this crisis and beyond, and I believe the credits in this bill make significant progress in providing a pathway to that sustainability.”
That came a little over a week after Sinema announced she was co-sponsoring the bipartisan “Local News and Emergency Information Act of 2020,” which would extend eligibility for the Paycheck Protection Program to some local media outlets.
“Arizona’s local newspapers, radio, and television broadcasters provide important information, emergency alerts, and more to Arizonans during the coronavirus pandemic and they need access to critical resources to continue these services,” Sinema said in a statement.
NewsGuild-CWA, which represents more than 30,000 media union members across the country, noted in a news release that the U.S. has lost approximately 2,100 newspapers, many of them small, local papers outside of major cities, since 2004.
That includes 18 closures or mergers of local news outlets in Arizona.
Jon Schleuss, guild president, acknowledged in an interview with the Daily Beast the discomfort of asking for money from the same people reporters are covering, but said that the further economic downturn caused by the coronavirus leaves the industry with few remaining options.
“The window isn’t closed,” he said in May. “But it has gotten worse [in just the last month] and it is going to get worse every day.”
Jill Jorden Spitz, the executive editor of the Arizona Daily Star, pledged her support for incentives for local media outlets, such as Kirkpatrick’s.
“Like just about every business in Tucson, the Star has been hit hard by COVID-19 as businesses scaled back on advertising. Many of our subscribers have been wonderfully supportive, voluntarily paying more than the cost of their subscriptions,” she said.
“This bill would give subscribers a more formal way to support local news, and would give businesses an incentive to advertise in local media outlets like the Star. It also would protect jobs by offering news organizations a significant tax credit for compensation of journalists.”
Santa Cruz’s campaign site filled with porn
This just in: The internet is a disgusting cesspool.
Just ask Tucson City Council member Lane Santa Cruz.
After the Democrat was elected in 2019 to represent Ward 1, she opted to let the registration expire for her campaign website’s domain name.
Now it has a new owner who has really trashed the place.
SantaCruzForTucson.com has been taken over by a pornographic website.
Online records do not identify who purchased the domain name, only when: April 5 of this year. The records show the current license is set to expire on April 5, 2021.
Santa Cruz isn’t up for reelection until 2023. Maybe by then her old domain name will be available once again, though it’s hard to imagine she will ever want it back.
For now, you can connect with Santa Cruz on her informative and completely safe for work City Council website, which can be found at TucWard1.com.
New communications chief for mayor hired
After a six month search, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero has officially hired a new communications director who will also serve as a bilingual spokesperson.
Myriam Cruz, who has helped nonprofits build their brands for over a decade, will lead the development, planning and execution of communications for the mayor’s office.
Most recently, Cruz managed marketing and public relations efforts in Southern Arizona for the Better Business Bureau.
The mayor’s office did not immediately disclose Cruz’s salary.
“Myriam’s experience in bilingual communications and outreach will be invaluable as we continue to serve the diverse constituency of Tucson,” said Romero.
“We welcome Myriam to the team along with her passion for ensuring Tucsonans have the information they need when they need it.”
Cruz is the daughter of immigrants and “is passionate about human rights, women empowerment and education, and is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community,” a news release says.
She received a bachelor’s degree from Northern Arizona University in 2006 and a certificate in nonprofit management from Arizona State University in 2013. She is also currently enrolled in the executive MBA program at the University of Arizona.
Armless pilot from Tucson heads to DC
Jessica Cox, the Tucson native who is known internationally as the world’s first licensed armless pilot, is headed to Washington, D.C., next week to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Cox, a Flowing Wells High and University of Arizona alum, is escorting former Iowa Sen. Tom Harkin on a flight on the morning of July 24.
Harkin, a Democrat, was the lead sponsor on the bill, which afforded protections against discrimination for those with disabilities.
The event is aimed to bring awareness to disability and racial justice causes, including the fact that the U.S. has yet to join the international community in ratifying the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which follows the ADA model and establishes protections world-wide.
“The event is meant to bring renewed attention to the incredible, ongoing impact of the ADA, the United States’ reluctance to ratify the CRPD, and to lift spirits at a time when the country is steeped in challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the social unrest brought about by the country’s historic racial divisions,” a press release said.
Justin Sayers
Henry Brean
Jasmine Demers
Justin Sayers
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.