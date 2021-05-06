Political Notebook: At utility hearing, Marquez Peterson faces accusation of aspirations

A long meeting of the Arizona Corporation Commission came to an awkward pause Wednesday night when commissioner Anna Tovar asked a loaded question.

They were discussing when the commission would be considering clean-energy rules later this year, and Tovar said, “With that I would like to ask ... who will be on the commission at that time?”

Tovar, a Democrat, went on, “I would just like to ask commissioners, is there a commitment to stay on the commission and vote on the rules then, or is there an aspiration to run for an office, and you won’t be around then to vote on what was changed today?”

Commission Chair Lea Marquez Peterson, who is from Tucson, seemed taken aback.

“I’m contemplating the appropriateness of the question, because we’re all still elected commissioners through the end of this year,” she said. “Having to determine political aspirations here in this vote doesn’t seem like it’s appropriate.”

Tovar’s pointed inquiry appeared to be directed at Marquez Peterson and fellow Republican Justin Olson. Her implication: Either of them might be leaving to run for another office, and that might influence how the commission ends up acting on clean-energy rules.