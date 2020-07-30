Political Notebook: Ballot deadline approaches, Conover returns donation, Grijalva quarantines

Those who do not want to turn in their ballot by mail can vote at the 13 early voting sites around the county — which includes the recorder’s offices — as long as they bring the proper identification. Curbside ballot drop-off is available at the sites, as well.

Early voting sites turn into emergency sites on Saturday and Monday, and voters are required to fill out a form to participate in emergency voting. Voters also have the option to vote on Election Day at their polling site.

You can track the status of your mailed early ballot, find the full list of early voting site locations and hours, or find your Election Day polling site all online at recorder.pima.gov. Questions can also be directed to the recorders’ office by phone at 520-724-4330.

Conover returns donation

A man facing manslaughter charges in the shooting death of his girlfriend in 2012 donated $250 to a candidate running for Pima County Attorney.

As soon as candidate Laura Conover learned about the contribution earlier this week, she returned the money to Ronald Corbin, and to a relative of Corbin’s who also contributed. The total contribution from both was $400.