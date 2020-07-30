Political Notebook: Ballot deadline approaches, Conover returns donation, Grijalva quarantines

Kelli Ward
U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, D-Arizona
With Election Day just days away, the Pima County Recorder’s Office is urging voters to mail get their early ballots in before the weekend, or instead vote or drop them off at one of 13 early voting sites around the county.
Arizona state law outlines that the office must have ballots in hand by the time the polls close on Election Day, Tuesday, Aug. 4, in order for the votes to be counted. Nearly 152,000 early ballots had been returned to the recorder’s office — about 42% of the total mailed out — as of Wednesday.
The warning comes as some have expressed concern about pending changes to the U.S. Postal Service, which could delay mail and deliveries. That’s been coupled by an uptick in mail and package deliveries spurned by people staying at home because of the pandemic.
Pima County recorder F. Ann Rodriguez mailed her ballot on Monday from the Silverbell Post Office and it arrived at the recorder’s office on the south-side Tuesday, officials said. The recorder’s office had recommended mailing ballots by Wednesday, but at the latest by Friday, in order to ensure they arrive by Tuesday.
Those who do not want to turn in their ballot by mail can vote at the 13 early voting sites around the county — which includes the recorder’s offices — as long as they bring the proper identification. Curbside ballot drop-off is available at the sites, as well.
Early voting sites turn into emergency sites on Saturday and Monday, and voters are required to fill out a form to participate in emergency voting. Voters also have the option to vote on Election Day at their polling site.
You can track the status of your mailed early ballot, find the full list of early voting site locations and hours, or find your Election Day polling site all online at recorder.pima.gov. Questions can also be directed to the recorders’ office by phone at 520-724-4330.
Conover returns donation
A man facing manslaughter charges in the shooting death of his girlfriend in 2012 donated $250 to a candidate running for Pima County Attorney.
As soon as candidate Laura Conover learned about the contribution earlier this week, she returned the money to Ronald Corbin, and to a relative of Corbin’s who also contributed. The total contribution from both was $400.
“I do not know Mr. Corbin. It is a common name. We have never met each other,” said Conover in a statement. “When the possible conflict was brought to light, we reversed the charges on anyone named Corbin.”
On June 26, 2012, Corbin told police he shot Genna Ayup in the head by accident. Corbin, who had been drinking, said he was putting a new grip on his Glock 27 pistol when it accidentally went off, the bullet striking Ayup.
The Pima County Attorney’s office declined to prosecute the case because Kellie Johnson, then the chief criminal prosecutor, said it was an accident. However, the case was re-opened and on Aug. 28, 2018, a grand jury indicted Corbin on manslaughter.
In October 2019, Corbin pleaded not guilty. The case has been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to go to trial in March 2021.
“After being informed as to who Mr. Corbin is, I sent word to Ms. Ayup’s family with my heartfelt sentiments and word that I had returned the contribution,” said Conover. “Genna’s memory is not to be used as a political pawn, and my campaign will not participate further in my opponent’s effort here,” she said in reference to candidate Jonathan Mosher whose campaign consultant released the finding to the media.
Lance J. Wood, one of the attorneys representing Corbin, said, “Mr. Corbin is presumed innocent. Mr. Corbin has the right to vote, and the right to participate in the political process. He exercised his rights.”
Kelli Ward limited on Twitter
Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward briefly landed in Twitter jail alongside Donald Trump Jr. this week, after the social media site determined they had violated its policy on spreading potentially harmful misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic.
Ward and Trump Jr. had their accounts “temporarily limited” by Twitter after they shared a controversial video of a group of doctors downplaying the seriousness of COVID-19 and promoting the hydroxychloroquine as a treatment so effective that people need not wear masks or live in fear.
The Arizona Republican Party quickly took to Twitter to blast Twitter for its decision, calling it “#BIGTECH CENSORSHIP” and “Election interference!”
Ward is a physician and a former state senator from Lake Havasu City who has led the state GOP since 2019. She is also a lightning rod, known for coddling conspiracy theories and cozying up to scofflaw Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy.
It’s unclear what limits were placed on her Twitter account and that of the president’s son. Trump Jr. was already back to tweeting as news was breaking of him being “banned.” On Wednesday afternoon, Ward’s page showed no new posts since early Tuesday morning.
She posted her reaction to her social-media wrist slap on Monday night: “It is so abhorrent to be #shadowbanned on #Twitter…”
Grijalva self-quarantines
Rep. Raúl Grijalva, D-Arizona, is self-quarantining as a precaution after he was potentially exposed to the coronavirus by Rep. Louis Gohmert, R-Texas, a move the Tucson lawmaker called a “selfish act.”
Lawmakers expressed frustration at Gohmert, who tested positive during a routine screening before possibly joining President Donald Trump on a trip to his home state. Gohmert has proudly shunned wearing a face covering and would often vote without one. The move spurned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, to impose a mask requirement on the House floor.
Grijalva, 72, opted to self-quarantine until he gets the results of a coronavirus test after attending a Natural Resources Committee hearing with Gohmert on Tuesday. He said he did so to “protect the safety of his staff.”
“In the meantime, my work schedule and the lives of my employees are disrupted,” Grijalva said in a statement. “This stems from a selfish act by Mr. Gohmert, who is just one member of Congress.”
Justin Sayers
Carmen Duarte
Henry Brean
Justin Sayers
