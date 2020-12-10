Political Notebook: Brnovich courts Trump voters; Tucson chages redistricting plan; Sinema, Kelly votes help Raytheon

You won’t catch Attorney General Mark Brnovich on the wrong side of President Trump or his fervent supporters.

Brnovich is a leading potential candidate for the GOP nomination for governor in 2022.

That could help explain why he extended a streak of voluntarily inserting himself into national political issues on Trump’s side this week.

On Wednesday night, he filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in the controversial suit by Texas’ attorney general attempting to throw out votes in four other states, thereby handing the presidential election to Trump.

Brnovich didn’t attempt to join the long-shot suit as a plaintiff, but he requested the right to file a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court to stress the importance of election integrity and to request that the court move speedily.

Coincidentally (or not) Brnovich filed the request on the eve of a lunch in Washington, D.C., with Trump and other Republican attorneys general, including Ken Paxton of Texas, who filed the original request with the U.S. Supreme Court.

It’s just the latest example in a pattern of Brnovich inserting himself — and therefore the people of Arizona — on Trump’s good side: