Political notebook: Candidates still collecting signatures face-to-face for elections

“In the last several days, I have been talking with supporters about running for the District 5 Supervisor seat here in Pima County. And I am incredibly proud and grateful for their support and encouragement,” Hernandez wrote in an emailed statement.

“With that in mind, I will soon be announcing as to my future in public service. To be clear, I know that it will take enormous effort to fill the shoes of Supervisor Elías, and I will ensure that all due diligence is made in this process.”

The potential face-off pits two of Tucson’s rival political clans against each other. The established Grijalva group, led by U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, has been challenged repeatedly in races by members of or allies of the Hernandez group.

For the two school board members to each collect 199 valid signatures by the close of business Monday, April 6, is a challenge that is only complicated by statewide stay-at-home orders issued in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

Grijalva announced she set up signature collection efforts at the campaign office of her father, U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, who previously held the supervisor seat that Elías occupied.

The Pima County Democratic Party headquarters, at 4639 E. First St., is collecting signatures for all District 5 Democratic candidates.