Political Notebook: Casas Adobes distanced in redistricting push

Residents of Casas Adobes, the unincorporated area centered on Ina Road and Oracle, have reason to feel insulted after the redistricting discussions this week.

Arizona Independent Redistricting Commissioner David Mehl and others have made it very, very clear they don't want Casas Adobes residents lumped into a district with their neighbors in Marana and Oro Valley.

In fact, the mayor of Marana, Ed Honea, sent a letter, signed by others including Sen. Vince Leach, insisting his town has much more in common with far-flung places like the Houghton Road Corridor than with nearby Casas Adobes.

In the letter, Honea and the others define their community of interest as SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, Eagle Crest Picture Rocks, Red Rock, Marana, Oro Valley, Tanque Verde Valley and the Houghton Road Corridor.

It would take an hour to drive from SaddleBrooke Ranch to, say, the Safeway at the corner of Houghton and Broadway.

What goes unsaid, of course, is that the communities mentioned in the letter lean Republican, while Casas Adobes does not.