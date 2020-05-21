Political Notebook: City manager to employee parking complaints: 'Cheese with that whine'

Tucson city manager Michael Ortega apologized to city employees after he was caught on a "hot mic" disparaging concerns about paying for parking spots they're not using while a large chunk of them are working from home.

On May 12, during an employee video town hall aimed at addressing concerns as the city deals with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, Ortega made his critiques after thinking the video call had completed.

"These people and the damn parking," Ortega said, according to a recording sent to the Star. "We just got done talking about how I'm trying to keep you employed and you want me to reimburse you for your parking. It's like, God, you want a little cheese with that whine? C'mon, that's terrible."

Jonathan Schlecht, president for the local chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union, said he's "disappointed" and "very surprised at the callousness of it," adding that the reimbursement for parking has been one of a number of concerns for city employees.

"These people need their hard earned money returned to them," Schlecht said. "This is an important time. We shouldn't put up facades. We should be working with each other trying during these times. … We're here to work things out. Hearing that from the top is really disappointing."