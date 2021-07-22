Political Notebook: Developers pour money into group supporting Kozachik for Tucson council

"I’m doing my own thing. They’re doing their own thing," he said.

Ciscomani poised to run

The campaign to draft Juan Ciscomani as a candidate is looking likely to succeed.

For weeks, emails have circulated and a website has been up, both encouraging Ciscomani to run for Congress.

Ciscomani, a top aide to Gov. Doug Ducey, is a Tucson Republican. He said Wednesday he is leaning toward running and has been encouraged by the response to the website, draftjuan.com.

"It seems like it’s taken off and is gaining a lot of momentum. That’s good to see," he said. "I really want to take this step and make it happen. But as you know, with a family of six (children), there’s a lot to take into consideration."

The new congressional districts have not been drawn yet, but Ciscomani said Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick's decision not to run for re-election made him more likely to go for the open seat in southeastern Arizona, now known as Congressional District 2.

Among the key supporters is Jim Click, whose letter supporting Ciscomani is featured on the Draft Juan website.