Political Notebook: Finchem demands retraction of accusations about role in Jan. 6 riot

Rep. Mark Finchem is extending his campaign to squelch accusations that he participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

In a May 5 letter to people leading the recall effort against him, Finchem’s attorneys demand that members of Rural Arizonans for Accountability cease making “false and defamatory” allegations against him.

The main allegations he says are false are that he “played a role in the January 6th attacks on our nation’s Capitol”; has “ties to domestic terror organizations”; and violated his oath to uphold the constitution.

In the letter, Finchem attorneys Alexander Kolodin and George Wentz also demand that the group publish retractions of five related statements on its website and in three newspapers for 30 days, and also destroy campaign material that makes the contested claims about Finchem.

In a response, Rural Arizonans for Accountability said, “Threats won’t deter us, and we will keep working every single day to hold Mark Finchem accountable and remove him from office.”

The group has been leading the ongoing campaign to recall Finchem, a Republican who is in his fourth and last term as a state representative. The effort must collect 27,000 signatures from registered voters in Legislative District 11 by July 8.