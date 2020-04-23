Political Notebook: GOP challenger to Kirkpatrick drops out; Spanish-language ad targets McSally

Shay Stautz, who had received the most contributions among Republican challengers to Democratic U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, withdrew Wednesday from the race for the second congressional seat, saying he no longer sees "a clear path to victory."

The former University of Arizona lobbyist turned candidate confirmed the news to the Star on Thursday, after two petitions were filed to challenge the 1,541 signatures he had turned in earlier this month to put him on the ballot for the primary.

The petitions, fled within the last week and obtained by the Star on Thursday, challenged some of the signatures turned in by Stautz and argued they would put him below the 1,371 signatures required to be on the ballot. One claim challenged 313 signatures, while the other challenged 144, on allegations that some of the signatures were fraudulent, as well as questions about residency, party affiliation and voter registration.

Stautz said he made a decision not "to challenge the challenge" because he felt he would have reached "this point in the coming months anyway." The coronavirus outbreak and restrictions it has put on campaigning have made it difficult to challenge an incumbent, he said.