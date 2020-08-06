Political Notebook: Grijalva doing well, McSally-Kelly debates debated, Pence to be in Tucson

Grijalva responded with this statement: “As an elected official, I took an oath to protect the American people and that includes their health and well-being. Obviously the Trump Administration doesn’t share my concern as their policies continually fail to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. I will continue to serve my constituents remotely while I recover from COVID-19 and keep those around me safe — something the Trump Administration seems to be incapable of.”

The hostility between Grijalva and the department has been longstanding, since Grijalva became chair of the committee that oversees the department after the 2018 election. It became sharper after an incident June 1 in which U.S. Park Police helped clear Lafayette Park of protesters, using tear gas and batons. President Trump then walked across the newly cleared park to stand in front of a church with a Bible in his hand.

Grijalva held a hearing on the incident June 29.

He was present in D.C. for that, but returned to Tucson. He pursued a second hearing, intended to question Park Police officials.

“We couldn’t do it by proxy because the secretary of interior said that they wouldn’t go to the hearing unless I was there in person,” Grijalva said. “After a while I said, ‘OK fine, let’s do this.’”