Political Notebook: Karin Uhlich could return to council seat; a county official flies upside-down flag; Sinema faces possible primary

Durham also stated his support for Uhlich, saying she understands the issues that Ward 3 constituents face and would be able to ensure the continuity of services through the end of the term.

Democrat Juan Padres, who ran for the Pima County Board of Supervisors last year, announced his candidacy for the Ward 3 council seat Monday. Environmentalist Kevin Dahl has also reportedly expressed interest. Eligible Ward 3 candidates have until April 5 to submit their nomination petitions to run in the election.

Upside-down flag outside county official’s house

An American flag is flying on a prominent pole outside the home of Pima County Treasurer Beth Ford. Not unusual, except that it has been flying upside down.

Word of the flag started spreading last week. This week, a TV crew and a Star reporter have perused the scene. Neighbors referred to the display as “rude” and “disrespectful.”

Asked about the flag, Ford, one of just two Republicans elected in November to Pima County offices, said it had nothing to do with the election.