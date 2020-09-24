Political Notebook: Steve Kerr 'dunks' on Trump; vote-by-mail encouraged, assailed

Kerr also name-dropped three of his favorite local restaurants – El Charro, Mi Nidito and, from his college days, Sausage Deli. He said even after all these years in California, he still can't find Mexican food as good as what there is in Tucson.

GOP assails, embraces mail-in voting

President Trump has been railing against mail-in voting as a "scam," but state and national Republican organizations are also appealing to GOP voters to use the mail-in system.

In late July, the Arizona Republican Party started an "election integrity fund" to wage legal battles after the election, claiming without any evidence that Democrats are sending out millions of unsolicited ballots. In early August, the Arizona GOP sent out a mailer asking recipients to "Join President Trump and vote by absentee ballot."

On Saturday, Trump's campaign brought the contradiction into one email with the subject line "stop the scam," in which the campaign again alleged falsely that Democrats are sending out ballots to people who have not requested them.

The campaign's solution to the problem?

"That's why we need YOU to vote the SAFE way by requesting a mail-in ballot, if you can't make it to the polls on Election Day."