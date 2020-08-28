Political Notebook: LaWall intervention in prison initiative angers; Huckelberry lashes out over World View; Grijalva back

Supporters of an initiative that would have given more flexibility in imposing prison sentences are criticizing the role outgoing Pima County Attorney Barbara LaWall played in getting the initiative thrown out.

Represented by heavy-hitting outside firm Snell & Wilmer, LaWall was the lead plaintiff in one lawsuit against the Second Chances Initiative, arguing that the 100-word summary was misleading. But she lost that effort.

Later, the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office invalidated such a high percentage of signatures that it put the initiative in question again. LaWall then intervened in that case as a plaintiff, still represented by Eric Spencer of Snell & Wilmer. This time she won.

The initiative, which had garnered about 375,000 signatures, according to supporters, needed 237,645 valid ones to make the ballot, but the rate of suspected invalid signatures was too high in a survey conducted by county recorders. The initiative was confirmed to be off the ballot by the Arizona Supreme Court on Aug. 21.

The initiative would have given judges more discretion as to whether and how much prison time to prescribe in some cases. It also would have allowed some prisoners deemed “non-dangerous” to earn their release after serving half their prison time by earnings through rehabilitation activities.

What struck supporters of the initiative as concerning was not only that LaWall sued to have the initiative thrown out — the effort she lost — but that she intervened in the second challenge, over signatures, and that at the same time the Pima County Recorder’s Office, represented by the Pima County Attorney’s Office, was the only county to take an adversarial stance against the “rehabilitation” of signatures at first claimed to be invalid.