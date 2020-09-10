Political Notebook: Mark Kelly apologizes for insensitive remark; dog bites candidate's husband

Dalessandro, an outgoing member of the state Senate, is hoping to join Rep. Daniel Hernandez as seat mates in the House. The two Democrats are being challenged by Republican Deborah McEwen of Rio Rico.

Hernandez said if he wins, he plans to support the Espinoza-led slate.

“Diego and Jen are very pragmatic. Andrea is very progressive,” Hernandez said. “It creates a really good balance, because all factions of the caucus will be heard. The No. 1 thing we need to do is work together as a unit and be cohesive.”

Rep. Pamela Powers Hannley of Tucson said she plans to support Fernandez. She noted that Espinoza and Longdon were endorsed by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, a group she’s wary of.

In fact, this leadership slate appears to be an outgrowth of an earlier effort by the Arizona Chamber and Greater Phoenix Leadership to elect Democrats who are friendlier to their agendas, in case Democrats win the House, said one-time Republican Majority Whip Chris Herstam.

In February he wrote in the Arizona Mirror about an effort to recruit a group of legislators referred to as “the Zs” because they all had the letter Z in their names. Espinoza was one of them. But the business community’s efforts to defeat progressive Democrats in the primary failed, Herstam said.