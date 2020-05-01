Political Notebook: Martha McSally stays on message, Sahuarita councilman resigns, and more

The National Republican Senatorial Committee is encouraging candidates to address the coronavirus by attacking China, according to a strategy memo detailed in Politico last week.

The memo, written by a top GOP consulting firm, calls for campaigns to blame the Chinese government for covering up the pandemic and to label their Democratic opponents as “soft” on the Communist regime.

“Note — don’t defend Trump, other than the China Travel Ban — attack China,” the memo states.

This approach might sound familiar to anyone following the Senate race in Arizona.

Sen. Martha McSally has spent much of the past month blasting China for spreading misinformation about the virus and the World Health Organization for abetting that effort.

At the same time, McSally has mostly praised the Trump administration’s response to the crisis, especially after the president delivered on a request for 100 extra ventilators for Arizona.

That’s not all she has done, of course.

In addition to her work in the Senate on various COVID-19 relief packages, McSally has helped out at a food bank in Phoenix, donated blood and encouraged others to join her, accepted an appointment to the White House’s economic recovery task force and hosted a series of telephone town halls to update constituents on the pandemic.

On Tuesday, she signed onto a letter urging the Trump administration to develop a fully domestic supply of rare-earth elements used in the manufacture of defense technologies. Currently, the U.S. relies on China for such hard-to-come-by minerals.