Political Notebook: McSally gets snub from Trump, but Buzz-worthy endorsement

Ex-Republican CD1 candidate endorses Democrat incumbent

Taylor, a Safford city council member, Army veteran and volunteer firefighter, exited the race in February after experiencing a relapse in his heroin addiction. He has since endorsed a slew of Democrats, including Joe Biden, saying he is “completely rejecting the toxic cloud of Trumpism that has settled over our land like a deadly plague.”

“I know Tom to be a decent and honorable man, who is a constant example of civility and respect that seems to be in short supply these days. He represents our district in a thoughtful and bipartisan manner,” Taylor said in a statement. “He understands that AZ-1 is a diverse district, one that is filled with citizens, cities and towns of varying cultures and needs. He puts in the time to travel the district and listens to the concerns of constituents. He is one of the only sitting congressmen that I ever remember spending any amount of time in my small community of Safford. This shows how much he cares for people and not just about winning elections.”