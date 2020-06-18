Political Notebook: McSally tries to save A-10 Thunderbolt; Pinal sheriff has coronavirus

If the iconic A-10 Thunderbolt ever disappears from the skies over Tucson, it won’t be from a lack of trying by Sen. Martha McSally.

The Republican senator and former A-10 combat pilot stepped up once again last week to save her old Air Force ride from retirement.

McSally used her position on the Senate Armed Services Committee to insert language into this year’s National Defense Authorization Act prohibiting the Secretary of Defense from getting rid of any A-10s, including those targeted for “divestment” from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

The move drew praise from the Sierra Vista Herald newspaper, which declared in a Monday editorial that McSally’s “laudable” action had protected more than 19,000 local jobs.

“That’s great news for Tucson and southeast Arizona,” the newspaper wrote. “At a time when the regional economy is already devastated from the impact of the pandemic, losing the A-10 at Davis-Monthan would make things worse, even here in Cochise County.”

