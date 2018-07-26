We all have that one friend who days after all votes are counted will sheepishly confide that they didn’t vote, offering some lame excuse.
Here’s a reminder that Monday is the last day to register to vote in the August primary, and a short list of reasons why your friend would need to fill out a new voter registration form:
They moved, changed their name since their last registration or would like to shift their party affiliation away from the Whig platform.
There are options, by the way, for them to check their voter registration without leaving the couch. Head to the Pima County Recorder’s Office website: recorder.pima.gov and click “Check your registration.”
All you need is your Arizona driver’s license number or voter registration ID number.
You, er, your friend has until midnight on Monday, July 30, to register to vote.
Early voting for the primary begins Aug. 1, the election is Aug. 28.
THE GREAT POLL WARS OF CD1
There are several polls in Congressional District 1 arguing about who is in first place among GOP voters ahead of next month’s primary.
Depending on who you believe, it is either retired Air Force pilot Wendy Rogers or state Sen. Steve Smith.
Leaked audio from Legislative District 11 forum, held on July 14, has Smith taking fire for his poll, after bragging that he is ahead.
“We actually ran our own real poll, and our poll, of course, we have us winning,” he told the crowd.
But the poll released by the Smith campaign was based on calls made on July 15 and 16.
CD1 GOP candidate Tiffany Shedd said voters are tired of politicians who don’t tell the truth.
“Whether through fake polls or fake newspapers, my opponents are proving to rural Arizonans that they just can’t be trusted. As a farmer, a firearms instructor and a home-school mom, voters know that I won’t try to deceive them with tired campaign gimmicks.”
The campaign has begun to label Smith as #PsychicSteve.
But Smith countered that it was the Shedd campaign that was trying to fake out voters, saying his campaign regularly does polling in CD1 and he was referring to an older poll.
“It was a legitimate poll,” he said.
MORE TROUBLE FOR Yuksel
Kenny Jacobs, a former consultant for Yahya Yuksel’s congressional campaign, broke his silence on Wednesday, posting on Twitter at least some of his thoughts.
An experienced political operative, Jacobs focused his comments on the Yuksel campaign’s flawed finance report filed with the Federal Election Commission.
The campaign told the FEC it spent $2,040 at a Fry’s grocery store and more than $15,000 at a Cricket Wireless store.
The report was signed by Yuksel’s father, who later blamed the mistakes on an unsupervised intern.
Jacobs called out Edip Yuksel in a series of tweets, critical of him and the statement they gave the Arizona Daily Star last week.
“Edip Yuksel is one of the least responsible persons I encountered during my time at the campaign. Cut to the chase — the filing is inaccurate ... No, it’s not an intern’s fault. I believe Edip Yuksel purposefully filed that way to mask particular disbursements,” he said.
“Yahya’s political aspirations are dead,” he added.
Asked for a response, the campaign offered an updated summary of its finances. It understated both revenue and expenses by roughly $5,500.
The statement did not include specific information about individual disbursements but suggested it paid staffers $13,193 over a three-month period — a figure not included in the original statement.
An older statement by Yahya Yuksel on Facebook suggested the amount for Cricket Wireless was roughly $300, not $15,000.
Jacobs left Yuksel’s team months ago and has largely been silent since the campaign went into freefall after a decade-old allegation against Yuksel surfaced.
Jacobs cited a nondisclosure agreement he signed when he joined the campaign as the main reason for refusing to discuss the issue.
On Twitter, he said he asked to be released from the NDA, but the campaign refused.