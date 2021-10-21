Political Notebook: Napier, working in Cochise and Pima, helped anti-Magnus effort

Napier, it turned out, had stayed on as a quarter-time employee with Cochise County, finishing up a few projects, said Carol Capas, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s department. He submitted his resignation in early October.

LD10 Dems

to pick again

The Legislative District 10 Democrats will have to repeat a process they just went through now that Stephanie Stahl Hamilton has been picked to move into congressional candidate Kirsten Engel’s place in the state Senate.

Stahl Hamilton represents that district in the state House now, so when she resigns from the House, the countdown begins to pick a slate of possible replacements for her.

Diane Nevill, who chairs the LD10 Dems, said she expects to have the meeting for selecting a slate of three candidates sometime in mid-November. Among those planning to submit for the seat is Tom Chabin, who put his name in for Engel’s seat and in any case plans to run for the Legislature next year.

Another is Morgan Abraham. He had previously filed to run for state House next year but supported Stahl Hamilton for the Senate seat. Now he will be seeking to replace her in the House.