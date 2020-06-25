Political Notebook: Pence returning to Tucson as Arizona becomes battleground

Morgan, who is running for the GOP congressional nomination in District 2, said he read the law and spoke to police before going. He justified the demonstration by saying that in the pandemic period, Romero has been largely working from her home, not at places where she could be picketed, and that the protest did not have the “intent to harass, annoy or alarm” that would make it a misdemeanor.

Eric Ruden, who is running for the same GOP nomination as Morgan, opposed the idea of residential protests, saying via email: “Confronting individuals in a residential neighborhood, at a neutral place of employment, or in venues such as restaurants to push a political message feels more like bullying than activism to me.”

The third GOP candidate, Brandon Martin, did not return an email seeking comment.

In the end, the protest was small and uneventful. Romero’s husband, Ruben Reyes, played loud music to the protesters by musicians such as Bob Marley, Ramon Ayala and Public Enemy.

Police union targets council member

Lane Santa Cruz has taken the lead among Tucson City Council members in condemning the police department for its role in the in-custody death of Carlos Adrian Ingram-Lopez and for keeping his death quiet.