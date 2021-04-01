Political Notebook: Pima County Republican leads rebellion against state chair Kelli Ward

The former chair of the Pima County GOP is leading the fight for a revote for state party chair.

Bill Beard, who has also been a local political candidate, is one of two state Republicans suing the putative state party chair, Kelli Ward, over the results of the party election Jan. 23.

The other is Sandra Dowling, who, like Beard, was an at-large candidate for the party’s state committee in her congressional district. Dowling, the suit says, “was originally declared the winner before being undeclared the winner, with the cause of this about-face ascribed to ‘human error’ by the party.”

Questions have also arisen about the narrow reelection of Ward, who defeated Sahuarita resident Sergio Arellano by just 42 votes.

After the Jan. 23 event, Beard and others collected 352 signatures from GOP state committeemen to call for a special meeting and new party elections on April 24. That’s more than the 294 required. But in a Tuesday email, Ward dismissed the signatures as ill-gotten.

The headline of the email shouted “ROGUE EFFORTS TO OUST AMERICA FIRST LEADERSHIP TEAM FALL SHORT.” She accused Beard and others — not by name — of gathering signatures through false pretenses.