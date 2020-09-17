Political Notebook: Pima County tops 600K voters, Pascua Yaqui early voting site up in the air

While the operation of the voting site also can be authorized by the Board of Supervisors, County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry wrote in a memo prior to the vote that the sites “must have live access to the County Recorder’s Voter Registration Database to annotate when a voter appears needs to know which ballot by precinct should be issued to the voter and votes a ballot at the emergency voting center so the voter cannot access another ballot at another time.”

Rodriguez is not required to provide access.

Asked following the vote by Pascua Yaqui Chairman Peter Yucupicio about how to implement the plans, Rodriguez did not appear too thrilled, writing that it was “introduced and adopted without my consent.”

“My suggestion to you at this point would be to contact (Villegas) … and the other two members of the Board of Supervisors who voted in favor of the resolution to determine exactly how THEY plan on implementing THEIR resolution,” she wrote in a Wednesday letter.

Late Supervisor Richard Elías picks up big honor

Late Pima County Board of Supervisors Chairman Richard Elías will be honored by the Consulate of Mexico in Tucson on Friday for his work on migrant rights.