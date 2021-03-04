Political Notebook: Pima County wins World View case; Kozachik faces challenger; and more

Under the terms of the 2016 deal, the county built World View a $15 million facility south of Tucson International Airport in exchange for lease payments that will total almost $25 million over 20 years and a promise to eventually create 400 high-paying jobs.

So far, county officials said, World View is in compliance with the incentive package.

Kozachik, Romero clash over zoo

Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik pushed back on Mayor Regina Romero after she came out Wednesday in favor of pausing the controversial Reid Park Zoo expansion.

Romero, in her written statement, had pointed to Kozachik, without naming him, as an obstacle to resolving the land-use conflict over the park’s south duck pond and Barnum Hill.

“I have provided the privilege to the Council Member representing the area, and the Reid Park Zoological Society to reach a resolution with community members,” she said. “However, it has become clear to me that resolution to this issue is not on the horizon.”

Kozachik, who has had an ongoing rivalry with Romero, though both are Democrats, wrote a response, noting he’s been working on an improvement plan for Reid Park to try to address public concerns.