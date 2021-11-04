Political Notebook: Pima Dems debate congressional district lines

Pima County Democrats are digging into their decadal debate over congressional district lines.

As usual, the central questions are about how many Latinos to draw into the district that covers the western part of the Tucson metro area, and how many Democrats to draw into the eastern district.

Generally speaking, the more Latino voters who are in the district represented now by Rep. Raúl Grijalva, the fewer Democrats are available for the district represented now by Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick. The margin of advantage or disadvantage for Democrats could make a big difference in 2022, expected to be a highly competitive election year.

To make matters confusing, the eastern area that was Congressional District 2 is now numbered 6, and the western area that was Congressional District 3 is now numbered 7. Both new districts, are, of course, shaped differently than their predecessors in the current maps drafted by the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission. But they largely overlap, except in the devilish details.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero weighed into this and other issues in her Oct. 25 letter to the commission. In it, she argues that the north-south line that divides Tucson's two congressional districts in current maps is drawn too far west.