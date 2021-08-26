Political Notebook: Pinal Sheriff Lamb earns more publicity panning vaccine mandates

GOP requests arrests

The Pima County Republican Party called this week for the arrest of public officials who impose mask or vaccine mandates after Sept. 29.

In a Monday press release, headed "ARREST LAWLESS PIMA COUNTY OFFICIALS," party chair Shelley Kais said, "Republicans are very concerned about the masking up of our K-12 children and university students, vaccine mandates, vaccine passports, and discrimination in schools based on who is or isn't vaccinated."

"On September 29, any school board member, city councilman, or supervisor who requires masks or vaccine mandates and passports should be arrested."

Gov. Doug Ducey has said that the new laws banning mask and vaccine mandates make it a class 3 misdemeanor for any public official to violate the law. However, the laws he cites do not say that.

Tucson City Attorney Mike Rankin said there is no apparent criminal penalty attached to the laws Ducey cites, and the penalty statute only applies to the Arizona Department of Health Services and county health boards.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said his department will not be arresting anyone over violations of this law when it takes effect.

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said that if Pima County GOP officials are still concerned about this after Sept. 29, she will invite them to a brainstorming session, after which “we will all agree as to my use of limited resources to keep our County as healthy and safe as possible.”

Contact columnist Tim Steller at tsteller@tucson.com or ​520-807-7789. On Twitter: @senyorreporter

