Political Notebook: Political novice signs on to challenge Grijalva for congressional seat

The deadline for candidates to file signatures to run in this year’s political races has now passed — and despite being months away from this year’s general election, one of Southern Arizona’s three congressional races is essentially set.
Rep. Raúl Grijalva, D-Tucson, who has held his third district seat for nearly two decades, and Republican Daniel Wood, a former Marine and law enforcement officer, were the only candidates to file for August’s primary.
It’ll be an uphill battle for Wood, a political newcomer and self-described political outsider. Grijalva is seeking his 10th term, running unopposed in 2016 and then defeating Republican Nicolas Pierson with 64% of the vote in 2018.
“Everybody I’ve talked to says, ‘He can be beat,’” Wood said, referring to conversations with voters in the district as he collected signatures. “I’m going to tell you right now it’s different. People don’t want these politicians. They’re tired of it. … That is coming from Republicans, Democrats and Independents.”
He said his campaign will be focused on “bringing the power back to the people.” His key issues include stopping the flow of drug and human trafficking across the U.S.-Mexico border, which is encompassed in the district, and support of a border wall to curb illegal immigration.
Wood, who doesn't live in the district but near it, said he's hoping his personal experiences are relatable for voters.
“It’s not just something I’m doing out there on a whim. I want to make a difference,” he said.
Grijalva told the Star he’s heard complaints about political outsiders from his constituents as well — but mostly referring to concerns with Donald Trump, who used his status as a non-politician to fuel his presidential win in 2016.
“We thought that this was a non-establishment candidate. It’s turned out far from out. Trump has been the worst president we’ve ever had in the United States,” Grijalva said.
He acknowledged issues regarding human and drug smuggling, but said he doesn’t believe a wall is the solution, but rather strengthening security at the various ports of entry.
“If that’s not the priority, make that the priority,” he said.
And Grijalva countered with the benefits of government involvement — using the current coronavirus as an example, which has provided things like small business loans and unemployment benefits for the millions who have lost their jobs.
“Something like this hits and this is where government is stepping up to the American people,” he said.
Justin Sayers
Pima County opts not to restart election integrity commission
The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted Thursday to reactivate the Small Business Commission, saying it could help to “restore the local economy and pivot towards an economic restart in Pima County.
In a motion proposed by District 4 Supervisor Steve Christy, the board voted unanimously to allow the commission to operate any business deemed “essential” by leaders, but all meetings will have to be held virtually. The decision comes after several boards were previously deactivated because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Small Business Commission can help assist county communication and economic development offices in getting the word out to businesses that need aid and help in undoing the economic damage that has been caused by this virus,” Christy said.
Christy also said the commission can brainstorm other ways to help local businesses and provide a forum for business owners to express their concerns.
In addition to the Small Business commission, Christy also proposed the reactivation of the Pima County Election Integrity Commission and the Transportation Advisory Committee. Those motions, however, were rejected by other members of the board
“I don’t see the urgency right now for these committees to meet,” said Supervisor Sharon Bronson. “The transportation advisory committee has advised and we are implementing the plan they advised, so our roads are getting fixed.”
Jasmine Demers
Recorders’ office asks for updated signatures, addresses
The Pima County Recorders’ office mailed out two letters this week to ask voters to update their addresses or signatures, should they need to.
In terms of addresses, the U.S. Postal Services notifies the recorder’s office if voters no longer live at their listed address and provides them with new addresses. Meanwhile, signatures could potentially change over time.
“This is an excellent time to update voter registration information before the August primary elections and November general elections,” said Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez. “We know that signatures change over time, and we will call, text, and email voters when signatures on a ballot affidavit don’t match the signature in our records. We can reduce these issues when we have voters’ current signatures.
Voters may call 520-724-4330 for more information, or email webmaster@recorder.pima.gov.
Justin Sayers
