Political Notebook: Political novice signs on to challenge Grijalva for congressional seat

The deadline for candidates to file signatures to run in this year’s political races has now passed — and despite being months away from this year’s general election, one of Southern Arizona’s three congressional races is essentially set.

Rep. Raúl Grijalva, D-Tucson, who has held his third district seat for nearly two decades, and Republican Daniel Wood, a former Marine and law enforcement officer, were the only candidates to file for August’s primary.

It’ll be an uphill battle for Wood, a political newcomer and self-described political outsider. Grijalva is seeking his 10th term, running unopposed in 2016 and then defeating Republican Nicolas Pierson with 64% of the vote in 2018.

“Everybody I’ve talked to says, ‘He can be beat,’” Wood said, referring to conversations with voters in the district as he collected signatures. “I’m going to tell you right now it’s different. People don’t want these politicians. They’re tired of it. … That is coming from Republicans, Democrats and Independents.”

He said his campaign will be focused on “bringing the power back to the people.” His key issues include stopping the flow of drug and human trafficking across the U.S.-Mexico border, which is encompassed in the district, and support of a border wall to curb illegal immigration.