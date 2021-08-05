Political Notebook: Redistricting commission to hold Tucson hearings

Arizona's Constitution says that for elections, "District boundaries shall respect communities of interest to the extent practicable."

Now's your chance to say what that means to you.

The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission is in the middle of a "listening tour" around the state that finally arrives in Tucson this weekend.

The first meeting is at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Westin La Paloma, 3800 E. Sunrise Drive.

The second meeting is at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Sheraton Hotel, 5151 E. Grant Road.

You can also find links to follow the meetings online at the commission's website, irc.az.gov.

The commission's 15-stop tour is focused on finding out how voters define their "communities of interest." You can also fill out a survey online at irc.az.gov/survey.

The survey says, "A Community of Interest is a population that shares common social or economic interests that should be included for consideration for purposes of its effective and fair representation."