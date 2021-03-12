Political Notebook: Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick won't seek re-election to Congress

Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick has won five elections to Congress in two different Arizona districts, and served three separate times, but she’s decided it will stop there.
Kirkpatrick, 70, said Thursday she will not run for reelection. The Democrat plans to serve out her current term representing Congressional District 2, which ends in January 2023, then stay in Arizona permanently.
“Family is everything to me and Roger,” Kirkpatrick said of her husband, Roger Curley. “Initially we had family in the D.C. area, a son and a daughter, and that was great. But everybody has moved back to Arizona.”
Kirkpatrick said the decision had nothing to do with her tumultuous 2020, in which she fractured bones in a fall, went to treatment for alcohol addiction, and was pent up because preexisting conditions made her vulnerable to COVID-19.
“That didn’t really play into the decision,” she said. “We started talking about it at Thanksgiving and it just kind of evolved from there.”
Among the key factors, which will figure into the decisions made by many members of Congress, is redistricting. In 2022, Arizona’s congressional districts will look different in ways that could be advantageous, disadvantageous, or just plain different.
“Actually there have been quite a few retirements in Congress — really good, experienced people who feel the same way I do,” Kirkpatrick noted.
Born in McNary, Arizona, which was then a logging town, Kirkpatrick grew up in the White Mountains. She studied at the University of Arizona, then became an attorney in Flagstaff, serving as a deputy county attorney there before winning a seat in the Legislature.
Kirkpatrick served Northern and Eastern Arizona in Congress starting in 2009, but lost her reelection campaign to Paul Gosar in 2010. Gosar chose to switch districts when he ran again in 2012, and Kirkpatrick won the seat back that year. She went on to serve two more terms.
Kirkpatrick didn’t run for reelection in 2016, instead pursuing the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate and running against Sen. John McCain. He won handily.
In 2018, Kirkpatrick won her first election in Congressional District 2, which includes much of Tucson and Southeastern Arizona, repeating in 2020.
Kirkpatrick said the proudest achievement in her career is the Affordable Care Act, a vote that cost her re-election in 2010. She’s also especially proud of the COVID-19 stimulus package that just passed and was signed by President Biden.
She plans to use unused campaign funds to set up a political action committee intended to encourage mothers to pursue political office.
Powers Hannley casts controversial vote
A Tucson lawmaker is facing heavy blowback after she stood out as the only vote against a bill mandating life sentences for people convicted of child sex trafficking.
Rep. Pamela Powers Hannley, a Democrat representing Legislative District 9, said she opposes mandatory sentencing in all forms. That’s why she was the only out of 52 who cast votes on the bill, HB 2889, to vote no. Eight representatives did not vote.
The bill, authored by Rep. Leo Biasucci, a Lake Havasu City Republican, would mandate life sentences for anyone “convicted of a dangerous crime against children in the first degree involving commercial sexual exploitation of a minor or child sex trafficking.” It also includes mandatory life terms for repeat child molesters convicted of a dangerous crime against children.
Those sentenced under the law would not be eligible for commutation of their sentence, parole or other forms of early release.
InfoWars, the conspiracy website founded by Alex Jones, posted a story about Powers Hannley’s opposition, and the Pima County GOP demanded that legislative Democrats censure her.
Party chair Shelley Kais said in a press release: “Powers-Hannley is out of touch with the people she is supposed to be representing. I do not know anyone regardless of party who thinks it’s a good idea to go soft on child sex predators.”
Powers Hannley said she opposed the bill in part because bias in the criminal-justice system means mandatory sentencing disproportionately affects people of color.
“If we really cared about victims, we would bring back (Rep. Paul) Boyer’s original bill from 2019 which (would) lengthen the time for victims of past abuse to identify their abusers,” Powers Hannley said via Facebook message. “I wouldn’t have any problem putting away chronic, long-term abusers who are still hiding in churches, youth groups, sports teams and schools. HB 2889 does nothing to accomplish that goal.”
Kozachik faces 2nd primary challenge
Another candidate plans to challenge Ward 6 Tucson City Council member Steve Kozachik for the Democratic nomination this year.
Andrés Alexander Portela III has filed to run for the seat Kozachik has held since 2009. Miranda Schubert also has filed to challenge Kozachik in the election. It’s the first time Kozachik has faced a primary challenge since he won office.
Portela grew up in Sierra Vista and attended the University of Arizona, graduating with a degree in political science. He says he has worked for U.S. Rep. Ron Barber, the Southwest Fair Housing Council, the Tucson Hebrew Academy and the Dunbar Pavilion.
He worked as a policy adviser for Ward 1 council member Lane Santa Cruz until Feb. 1. He is also a policy institute fellow at the Black Futures Lab.
“Now more than ever, Council needs young folx who have had different experiences and can represent those interests. As a young Afro-Latino, I will be bringing a differentiated experience that is rooted in the identity of being Black, Latino, formerly houseless, renter, homeowner, and young millennial,” Portela wrote in a press release.
The ward-only primary election for City Council is scheduled for Aug. 3. The general election takes place on Nov. 2 when city voters will pick the representatives of Wards 3, 5 and 6.
Recall against Finchem resumes
The on-again, off-again effort to recall Rep. Mark Finchem is on again, this time for real.
Organizers from Rural Arizonans for Accountability filed papers March 4 to begin the recall campaign.
At a press conference, they cited Finchem’s participation in the Jan. 6 events at the U.S. Capitol as justifying the recall.
Finchem “has failed to support the Constitution of the United States and the constitution and laws of the state of Arizona,” said Natali Fierros-Bock, co-executive director of Rural Arizona Action, a sister organization of the recall group. “The time has come to hold Rep. Finchem accountable for his failures of duty and remove him from office through a voter-led recall.”
The group has a tough challenge ahead. It must collect 24,774 valid signatures within 120 days of the filling, or about 207 per day.
Contact: tsteller@tucson.com or 807-7789. On Twitter: @senyorreporter
