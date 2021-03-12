Political Notebook: Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick won't seek re-election to Congress

Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick has won five elections to Congress in two different Arizona districts, and served three separate times, but she’s decided it will stop there.

Kirkpatrick, 70, said Thursday she will not run for reelection. The Democrat plans to serve out her current term representing Congressional District 2, which ends in January 2023, then stay in Arizona permanently.

“Family is everything to me and Roger,” Kirkpatrick said of her husband, Roger Curley. “Initially we had family in the D.C. area, a son and a daughter, and that was great. But everybody has moved back to Arizona.”

Kirkpatrick said the decision had nothing to do with her tumultuous 2020, in which she fractured bones in a fall, went to treatment for alcohol addiction, and was pent up because preexisting conditions made her vulnerable to COVID-19.

“That didn’t really play into the decision,” she said. “We started talking about it at Thanksgiving and it just kind of evolved from there.”

Among the key factors, which will figure into the decisions made by many members of Congress, is redistricting. In 2022, Arizona’s congressional districts will look different in ways that could be advantageous, disadvantageous, or just plain different.