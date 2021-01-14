Political Notebook: Southern Arizona Republican among challengers to GOP Chair Kelli Ward in riven party

The chair of Arizona’s Republican Party, Kelli Ward, has become the center of national attention in recent weeks, for better or worse.

A Southern Arizona Republican, Sergio Arellano, says it has been for the worse. He’s one of three candidates challenging Ward’s effort to continue as party chair when the GOP state committee meets on Jan. 23, in person in Phoenix and remotely.

The meeting comes as the party is riven by conflict over Ward’s efforts to pursue debunked claims of election fraud, even after losing numerous lawsuits on the issue.

Arellano is originally from Tucson and now lives part of the time in Sahuarita, part of the time in Phoenix. He has worked for the Republican National Committee in Arizona as well as the state party and been chair of Legislative District 2 Republicans. He also ran a losing campaign for the GOP nomination to run against U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva.

The other candidates are Bob Lettieri, who is the state party’s current treasurer, and Ann Niemann, a precinct committeeman from Legislative District 27.