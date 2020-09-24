Political Notebook: Kerr 'dunks' on Trump; vote-by-mail encouraged, assailed

Pima County residents have, of course, been voting by mail for decades. More than 90% of ballots cast in the August primary were done so by mail.

The county recently launched a Vote Safe campaign, an effort to encourage ballot-by-mail voting in November and limit the spread of the coronavirus by avoiding crowded polling places on Election Day.

The campaign includes links to find early-voting sites, curbside drop-off locations, and other information in advance of the Oct. 5 voter registration cut-off.

For more information, visit pima.gov/votesafe.

Task force’s Birx visits Tucson

Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House’s coronavirus task force, visited the University of Arizona last Friday to tour labs where researchers are working to combat COVID-19.

Birx is on a national college tour to see how colleges and universities are responding to the pandemic. After spending the morning at Arizona State University, Birx drove to Tucson and met with UA President Robert C. Robbins and other university leaders.