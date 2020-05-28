Political Notebook: Tucson leaders appalled at Minneapolis death; GOP video attacks Kelly

In a telephone interview, the mayor expounded on her tweet, and offered praise to Magnus.

“There’s a reason why we hired him,” Romero said, referring to the decision the City Council came to in 2015 to bring Magnus on as police chief. “I saw in him that he is one of the most progressive chiefs of police in the entire country.”

Romero couldn’t say how she would react if a similar instance were to happen in Tucson, but she offered high praise for Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who has called for the prosecution of the officers involved.

“It was very bold of him to do,” she said. “But it was the right thing for him to do, to say, ‘If you and I had done something similar, we would have been arrested on the spot.’”

McSally has different ‘World View’ than Kelly

The National Republican Senatorial Committee wants to let the air out of the Mark Kelly campaign with a new video attacking the Democratic challenger for his ties to a company that operates balloon flights to the stratosphere.