Political Notebook: TUSD, GOP leaders in heated exchange over climate change forum

“I want to thank you very much for taking the time to bring my typographical error to light,” Trujillo said. “It is duly noted. Hopefully, in the future, the time, energy, and labor intensive effort necessary to check my spelling and scrutinize weekend student activities at Pueblo High School will be expended towards at least fielding a GOP candidate next time there’s a mayoral election.”

Danyelle Khmara

Tucson school board to get new leader

TUSD governing board president Kristel Foster will not run for re-election when her term ends this year.

Foster made the announcement Wednesday, Feb. 4, in an op-ed for the Tucson Sentinel.

Bringing culturally relevant curriculum back into TUSD classrooms after the district’s controversial ethnic studies program was eliminated was one of the primary goals Foster hoped to address when she decided to run for the board in 2011, she told the Star.

Having attained that goal and others, Foster decided to conclude her time on the board. There are also a couple board candidates she could get behind, Foster said, without saying who. She hopes the community elects an educator and a TUSD parent to the board.