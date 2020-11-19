Political Notebook: Finchem's Twitter account restricted after he tweets claims of election fraud

Rep. Mark Finchem used Twitter on Thursday to call for a special session of the Legislature to consider “whether fraud corrupted our 2020 elections.”
Finchem, of Oro Valley, won reelection in the race that ended Nov. 3, as did his seatmate, Rep. Bret Roberts. Both are Republicans representing Legislative District 11.
Finchem, a retired Kalamazoo, Mich., police officer, has long entertained conspiracy theories. In 2016, for example, he alleged at a meeting of Christians United for Israel that Hezbollah had training camps in northern Mexico and was working with drug traffickers to attack Southern Arizona.
Now he has apparently decided, before even holding the hearing that he was calling for, that Arizona’s election was fraudulent. He included the hashtag “#stopthesteal” in his Twitter comment, which is the slogan some Trump supporters are using to allege fraud occurred in the presidential election.
No evidence of fraud has been presented in Arizona, and in fact, lawyers for Trump and the GOP have specifically said in court that they are not alleging fraud.
Within three hours of Finchem making the call for a special session, his Twitter account was restricted, though that specific tweet was still visible.
Arizona lawmaker touts email to report election fraud
Arizona now has a tipster email to report possible election fraud.
State Senate President Karen Fann announced the tipster email account set up by the Senate Republican Caucus on Thursday.
The account is set up to “gather documented proof of voting irregularities in the 2020 General Election in Arizona.”
The email will operate until Nov. 27.
Fann said it is intended for Arizonans who have firsthand knowledge of possible fraud.
“We have heard from constituents across the state concerned about the voting process in Arizona,” Fann said in a news release issued on the same day the state GOP lost another court challenge over the outcome of Biden winning the state.
“This email account will be a resource for people who are aware of improprieties in Arizona’s election process. My hope is this will sort out the facts from vague allegations, give us a clear indication of the veracity of the election and begin an effort to ensure voters have confidence in the election system.”
Send emails to 2020election@azleg.gov, and provide your name and contact number,
Fann says she will monitor incoming reports and “gather all evidence before the election canvass.” The canvass is set for Nov. 30.
Earlier this month, a fraud hotline setup by the Trump campaign was inundated with prank calls, including one accusing the McDonaldland character, the Hamburglar, of helping steal the election.
McSally delivers her final Senate speech
Outgoing Sen. Martha McSally thanked God, Gov. Doug Ducey, her staff and her constituents in a farewell speech to the Senate on Wednesday.
“Serving and fighting for Arizona as a U.S. Senator has been the opportunity of a lifetime,” the former congresswoman and Air Force combat pilot said during her occasionally emotional, 14-minute address.
McSally’s finale on the Senate floor touched on many of the same themes from her campaign: She praised the Trump administration’s pandemic response, talked tough on China and touted her role in “rebuilding our military” and confirming “a pioneering Justice, Amy Coney Barrett.”
Before closing with a Bible verse, the Republican appointee offered words of encouragement to the Democrat and fellow Tucsonan who will replace her, perhaps as soon as early December.
“I wish my successor Mark Kelly all the best as he represents our incredible state in this hallowed chamber,” McSally said.
Her speech drew a lengthy round of applause from her Senate colleagues.
