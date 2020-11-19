Political Notebook: Finchem's Twitter account restricted after he tweets claims of election fraud

Rep. Mark Finchem used Twitter on Thursday to call for a special session of the Legislature to consider “whether fraud corrupted our 2020 elections.”

Finchem, of Oro Valley, won reelection in the race that ended Nov. 3, as did his seatmate, Rep. Bret Roberts. Both are Republicans representing Legislative District 11.

Finchem, a retired Kalamazoo, Mich., police officer, has long entertained conspiracy theories. In 2016, for example, he alleged at a meeting of Christians United for Israel that Hezbollah had training camps in northern Mexico and was working with drug traffickers to attack Southern Arizona.

Now he has apparently decided, before even holding the hearing that he was calling for, that Arizona’s election was fraudulent. He included the hashtag “#stopthesteal” in his Twitter comment, which is the slogan some Trump supporters are using to allege fraud occurred in the presidential election.

No evidence of fraud has been presented in Arizona, and in fact, lawyers for Trump and the GOP have specifically said in court that they are not alleging fraud.

Within three hours of Finchem making the call for a special session, his Twitter account was restricted, though that specific tweet was still visible.