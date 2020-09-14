Poll: 38% of Arizonans surveyed would refuse COVID-19 vaccination

Two new reports suggest Arizonans will be among the least likely to get immunized against COVID-19 once a vaccine becomes available.

A poll released Tuesday, Sept. 15 by OH Predictive Insights finds 38% of Arizonans surveyed said they would get the shots if offered.

An identical number said they would refuse, even if the shot was offered for free.

That compares with national surveys suggesting about half of Americans would get the vaccine, with about 20% saying they would refuse.

Separately, the financial advice website WalletHub finds only nine states where the rate of people already getting vaccinated for existing diseases is lower than here. Among children and teens, the vaccination rate is even lower than that, with Arizona fifth from the bottom, WalletHub says.

With the record showing Arizonans tend to be more distrustful of inoculations in general, that suggests the refusal rate here for a COVID-19 vaccine would be higher than in most of the rest of the country.

All this comes as data shows the coronavirus may once again be on the upswing in Arizona.

New numbers show the state’s R-naught figure at 1.05.

That number represents the effective reproduction rate of the virus, meaning how many secondary infections are likely to occur from a single infection in a given area. Values over 1.0 mean more cases are likely; numbers below 1.0 show a declining spread.

That 1.05 is the highest in the state since June 18, right before Gov. Doug Ducey conceded he had made a mistake in allowing certain businesses to reopen and ordered many of them to shut. The state now is allowing more businesses to operate, however, albeit under certain restrictions, as the R-number slides back up.