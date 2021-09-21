Poll suggests most unvaccinated Arizonans aren't changing their minds

A new statewide poll suggests there may be little if anything that Gov. Doug Ducey and his new $400-an-hour health adviser can do to convince many more Arizonans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The survey conducted this month by OH Predictive Insights finds an increasing number of residents are more pessimistic about what is happening with the virus. Even among those unwilling to take the vaccine, nearly a quarter are extremely or moderately concerned about the current state of the pandemic in Arizona, with another half saying they have at least a slight concern.

Yet about 60% of the people who are concerned still say they are not willing to get inoculated. And by a virtually identical number, they say that the new more transmissible delta variant had no effect on their willingness to get inoculated.

In fact, pollster Mike Noble found 18% said the delta variant actually made them less likely to roll up their sleeves.

All that, he said, undermines efforts to reach "herd immunity" in Arizona, the point at which a sufficient percentage are inoculated to make it difficult for the virus to rapidly spread.

And he pointed out the percentage of those who want to remain unvaccinated really has not changed in the last six months.