Pop-up COVID-19 testing to be offered near bars, churches in Tucson, Green Valley

Over the next few days, the Pima County Health Department is offering pop-up testing sites at churches, community centers, and near bars where people already tend to congregate. The tests are free and while people are encouraged to preregister they can also register on the spot if they come across a testing site, the department said in a news release.

“We’re going out to 4th Avenue, University, testing at some local bars, places where people tend to congregate,” said Spencer Graves, Program Manager for the Pima County Health Department. “In public health, it’s crucial to meet people where they’re at, so that’s what we’re doing with testing.”

The county is partnering with the state, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to offer testing at the new sites across Tucson and in Green Valley. Preregistration is available at doineedacovid19test.com. Test results will be available in three to five days.

“It’s exciting to provide additional tests for folks who may not have easy access to our permanent testing facility, whether it’s because of their jobs or other barriers,” Graves said.

