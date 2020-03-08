You are the owner of this article.
Pop-up exhibition will give viewers a witness to history

George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, United States Presidents Gather Two Weeks before Barack Obama’s Inauguration, Oval Office of the White House, Washington, D.C., 2009. Center for Creative Photography, The University of Arizona: David Hume Kennerly Archive. © Center for Creative Photography, Arizona Board of Regents

 David Hume Kennerly Archive. © Center for Creative Photography, Arizona Board of Regents

The Marshall Foundation and University of Arizona Center for Creative Photography are bringing back the David Hume Kennerly: Witness to History-Pop Up Exhibition.

Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist David Hume Kennerly has documented momentous events and people including politicians, entertainment figures and a space shuttle lift off. The exhibit of 63 of his images will complement an exhibition of 25 of his prints on display at Main Gate Square and inside the Tucson Marriott University Park hotel.

The public is invited to view the free exhibit March 10-15 at Main Gate Square on East University Boulevard between North Euclid and Park avenues. Parking in the Tyndall Garage is free after 5 p.m. through Friday with a merchant validation. Saturday and Sunday during the Tucson Festival of Books, parking is $5 for the day.

Online producer

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

