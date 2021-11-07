 Skip to main content
Pop up vaccine site for kids set for Tuesday
Pop up vaccine site for kids set for Tuesday

Nhan Tran, 12, watches the nurse prepare his arm for his shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Pima County Flowing Wells Mobile Vaccination Clinic in June.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star, File

The Pima County Health Department will be holding a public popup vaccine site for children ages 5-11 on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the International School of Tucson.

The health department will distribute the vaccine at the school’s gym, 1701 E. Seneca St., from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

A parent or guardian must be present with their child.

