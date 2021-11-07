Pop up vaccine site for kids set for Tuesday

The Pima County Health Department will be holding a public popup vaccine site for children ages 5-11 on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the International School of Tucson.
The health department will distribute the vaccine at the school’s gym, 1701 E. Seneca St., from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
A parent or guardian must be present with their child.
