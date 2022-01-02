Population growth for Tucson lags behind much of Arizona

The desire for affordable homes also boosted the population of Casa Grande by 4.3% and Maricopa by 4.2%.

Florence probably should have been in that list somewhere.

But the official tally shows that community actually lost close to 1,600 residents over a 12-month period, making it the community with the greatest percentage loss at 6.2%.

What's behind that, though, has little to do with the desirability of the community. Jim Quang, the state demographer, said it has to do largely with the fact there are fewer people in the custody of the state Department of Corrections there.

Population in the Eyeman and Florence units went from 9,031 in June of 2020 to 7,796 a year later.

And the trend continues, with the most recent inmate count at the two facilities now below 7,500.

Quang said the same thing is at work in Douglas where inmate population dropped by 330 to 1,686 over the course of the year. That translated out to drop of 232 residents, a decline of 1.4%.

And growth rates of less than 1% in other Cochise County communities was not enough to have the area keep pace with the rest of the state.