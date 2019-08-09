A man and woman were arrested Wednesday after officers discovered more than 1,600 pounds of marijuana in a travel trailer they were hauling through the Port of Lukeville, officials said.
Customs and Border Protection officers at the crossing southwest of Tucson referred the two people to a secondary inspection of the man's GMC truck and travel trailer as they entered Arizona from Mexico. A dog alerted to the vehicles and officers found 135 packages of marijuana from the floor of the travel trailer. The 1,614 pounds of marijuana was worth nearly $500,000.
The 42-year-old Mesa man and his female passenger, a 29-year-old Mexican national, were arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations. The truck and travel trailer were seized.