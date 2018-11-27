Drivers on Interstate 19 should expect some delays this week.
Alternating directions of Interstate 19 between Irvington Road and Ajo Way will be closed for construction Wednesday and Thursday nights from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
ADOT expects work to begin on northbound I-19, then move to southbound I-19. Only one direction will be closed at a time.
Northbound drivers should exit at Irvington and head to South 12th Avenue. From there, drivers can connect to Ajo or Interstate 10.
Southbound drivers should exit at Ajo and take 12th Avenue or Mission Road to get to Irvington.