Sgt. Pete Dugan

A portion of a south side street is currently closed due to a car crash, officials say.

Northbound 12th Avenue is currently shut down between West Nebraska Street and West Wyoming streets, according to Tucson police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan.

A car struck a power pole, Dugan says. There are minor injuries. 

Crews with Tucson Electric Power are on scene. 

A power outage affected more than 2,400 customers in the area, but power has since been restored to most customers. The outage was south of West Ajo Way and north of Nebraska Street, between South Sixth Avenue and South 17th Avenue, according to TEP's outage map.

Drivers should avoid the area. 

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

