A portion of Wilmot Road is closed Wednesday morning after a serious injury crash involving a motorcyclist and a passenger vehicle, police say.
North and southbound Wilmot is closed from Speedway Boulevard to Pima Street while detectives investigate, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson Police Department spokesman.
Driver are advised to avoid the area.
No other information was released at this time.
🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨— Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) March 6, 2019
