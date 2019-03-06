Police are investigating after a serious-collision motorcycle crash shut down part of Wilmont Road on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. 

 Tucson Police Department

A portion of Wilmot Road is closed Wednesday morning after a serious injury crash involving a motorcyclist and a passenger vehicle, police say.  

North and southbound Wilmot is closed from Speedway Boulevard to Pima Street while detectives investigate, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson Police Department spokesman. 

Driver are advised to avoid the area.

No other information was released at this time.  

